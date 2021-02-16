Snow showers continue with high pressure and drier conditions through Thursday – Mark

More snow showers and cold temperatures are on the way for Tuesday!

But, we will see a warm up toward the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Main roads are okay. but side streets are snow-packed. As always, take it slow.

Scattered light snow will linger throughout the day today

We’ll temperatures warm up into the 30s

40s are on the way before the weekend

If you are heading toward western Washington, keep an eye on traffic conditions. Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions until further notice.

Cold air and scattered snow showers continue today with a partly cloudy and slow warm up into the weekend. Scattered snow on Friday with rain possible Sunday and Monday.