Snow returns on Sunday and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hopefully you got all of your yard work done on Saturday, because more snow is on the way for Sunday!

We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies, with light snow moving in as early as 12 p.m. As of right now, it looks like the majority of that wet weather will kick in closer to 4 p.m. We’re expecting between 1″-3″ of snow in the lower valleys. Stevens Pass could get up to 12″.

There are a few things you should keep in mind for your commute. While accumulations will be light in the lowlands, we’re still anticipating slick driving conditions. We could also see areas of freezing fog and drizzle.

It doesn’t look like that wet weather is going anywhere anytime soon. As of right now, it looks like we’ll have a mix of rain and snow throughout the week. Stay safe and make sure to download the 4 News Now Weather app for the most up-to-date conditions!