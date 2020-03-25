Snow, rain, graupel and sun, even an isolated clap of thunder! Every type of weather in the forecast. -Kris

SPOKANE, Wash. — You probably experienced a little bit of everything today!

We had a mix of sun and clouds at my house this morning. I enjoyed graupel and a rain shower on my drive to work. Every time I looked out the window here at the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center, it was doing something else.

Expect more of the same for tomorrow! Cool and showery weather is in the forecast with high temperatures in the mid 40s, which is a little below average.

It looks like we’ll have one dry day in the forecast for Thursday. Breezy and unsettled weather returns for Friday and continues right on through the weekend.