Snow plows continue to work around the clock through winter storm

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the biggest storm of the season slams the Inland Northwest, keeping the roads clear is a huge concern for City of Spokane and Spokane County crews.

With the snow not slowing down any time soon, plows on main and rural roads continue to stay diligent. Despite the long shifts, city and county plows must stay ready throughout this winter snow storm.

Private and city plows will be out and about all day today. Crews reminded residents to make sure they’re aware of their surroundings while driving and even walking. Plows will be coming in and out of shifts as the storm continues.

Trucks and graters covered the Inland Northwest Thursday morning. Jim Cotter with the Spokane Public Works Department said they will continue to plow until the snow lets up.

