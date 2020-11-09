Snow overnight, snowy commute Tuesday morning – Mark

Happy Monday!

Get ready for some snow this week.

Let’s start with your 4 Things To Know:

  • We’ll see some sunshine today
  • A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m.
  • We’ll see between 1 and 2 inches of snow overnight
  • More snow is coming toward the end of the week

With snow falling overnight, be prepared for a tricky morning commute on Tuesday. We’ll likely see slick roads, so allow some extra time to get to your destination.

Like I said above, a Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight at 10 p.m. and that will continue through Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

As for today, expect cold temperatures with a bit warmer weather this afternoon.

Looking ahead – Wednesday will be drier, but still cool. Thursday night into Friday brings another round of light snow with rain or snow possible all weekend.

