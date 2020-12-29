Snow on the way for Wednesday! -Kris

I suggest you run your errands Tuesday, because we have a series of storms on the way this week. The first one moves in early Wednesday morning, and it could bring up to 6″ of snow to the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area! In the meantime, tonight and Tuesday will be gray, with areas of low clouds and fog, occasional snow flurries or freezing drizzle, and icy spots on the roads. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s Tuesday morning, and only warm into the upper 20s, so there won’t be any melting before the first storm moves in.

The snow will move across the Inland Northwest in the early morning hours Wednesday. Expect a tricky Wednesday morning commute, and difficult pass conditions over the Cascades. Snowfall totals will range from 2 – 6″ in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. The precipitation might change briefly to a rain/snow mix Wednesday evening. The chance of snow will continue through Thursday afternoon, mainly over North Idaho. Additional systems will move through over the weekend. However, it will be a little warmer Saturday and Sunday. With that in mind, we will likely see mountain snow and a rain/snow mix in the valleys.