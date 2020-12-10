Snow on the way for Friday morning – Mark
Enjoy today’s mild weather because the snow rolls in tomorrow morning.
The next system will bring about an inch of snow, then we will see things dry into the afternoon and into Saturday.
Another round of snow is expected Sunday morning and could continue through the day.
A winter mix is also possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, so grab your coat and your boots!
