Snow on Sunday as a strong storm approaches – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather for the next couple of days in the Inland Northwest will be influenced by a powerful storm set to bring a dose of winter from Washington and Oregon to Montana and the Dakotas. Lucky for us, the Inland Northwest looks like it will only get a glancing blow from this storm, but it is still going to be quite wintry for mid-April around here for a while!

The first push of moisture from this storm will cross the Cascades tonight and track across our area on Sunday morning. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene have about a 4-in-10 chance to see some light snow accumulation in the morning. Further south around Lewiston and the Palouse that jumps to an 8 out of 10. Through the whole duration of this storm, it’s going to be Palouse, the Camas Prairie, Blue Mountains, and LC Valley that take the brunt of the winter weather. Sunday we could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation in these areas. Most of it will melt into slush pretty quickly though as we warm up through the day.

Once the bigger push of morning snow is done, we’ll see more widespread scattered snow or wintry mix showers like we saw on Saturday. Mountain passes will see snow and slick conditions through this whole period, so be careful if you’re traveling. These afternoon showers are when communities north of Spokane and CDA have the highest odds to see some precipitation.

Temperatures on Sunday will start off in the 20s and rise to the mid-40s. Breezy weather in the afternoon will make it feel chillier even with some occasional breaks in the clouds to let the sun in.

The bulk of the storm hits around the mouth of the Columbia River on Monday morning. The track however will be far south enough that most of us will have a better weather day than Sunday with just occasional snow showers. Communities around the Blue Mountains such as Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Pomeroy, and Grangeville should prepare however for a chance of heavier snow on Monday morning should the track of this storm wiggle a bit further north than projected.

The cold weather isn’t going anywhere. Expect chill weather for the rest of the week with a chance for snow showers again by Friday.

