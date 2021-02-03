Snow moving in for N. Idaho Thursday and we could see a little bit of it – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
We’re seeing clouds move in today with mild temperatures across the region.
Here’s a glance at your 4 Things to Know:
- Sun and clouds today
- Cooler weather on the way
- Snow coming to Idaho tomorrow
- Dry and mild for the weekend ahead
Right now, we’re seeing above average highs for our area.
Those to the south could see some scattered showers today. Cloudy conditions will be back Thursday with some evening showers, mainly east in Idaho. The Silver Valley could see a few inches of snow Friday before mild conditions move in for the weekend.
