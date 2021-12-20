Snow moving back into the Spokane area on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow and rain that stretches from Portland in the west, through the Tri-Cities and Lewiston to western Montana, will begin to move north tonight and will reach the I-90 corridor by the start of the morning commute. Snow showers will impact everywhere on the interstate from Snoqualmie to Lookout.

Snow will continue through the day, gradually tapering off in the late afternoon and ending during the evening. Snow amounts will range from an additional 3 to 5 inches around the Palouse, 1 to 2 inches between Moses Lake and Spokane, and 2 to 3 inches around Kootenai County. In the Okanogan Valley, Northeast Washington, and the Idaho Panhandle, little to no snow will push that far north. Snow amounts will be under an inch for those that do see some tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s in the morning and low 30s in the afternoon. Tuesday will see a similar temperature spread but without the snow. Snow returns, however, late on Tuesday night and we’ll see warmer temperatures on Wednesday with some rain mixed in with snow by that afternoon. We’ll continue to have a chance of snow every day from Thursday through the weekend. A cooling trend will take us from highs in the mid 30s on Thursday to mid 20s on Sunday. There’s an increasing possibility of much colder weather starting next Sunday through next week. It might be worth it to figure out where the heavy coat is packed away before you get busy with holiday activities.