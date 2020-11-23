Snow makes its way out as temperatures warm throughout the region – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the afternoon and into Tuesday morning:

Outdoor outlook: We have the yellow light due to slippery driving and walking conditions today and Wednesday.

We will slowly warm up but temperatures will still be cool all day.

Temperatures are cool statewide. We will warm into low 40s starting Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy. Another round of light snow is expected Wednesday morning. There is potential for icy roads Thanksgiving morning.