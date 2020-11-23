Snow makes its way out as temperatures warm throughout the region – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the afternoon and into Tuesday morning:

Mon 4.2 Things[1]

Outdoor outlook: We have the yellow light due to slippery driving and walking conditions today and Wednesday.

Mon Outdoor Outlook 3 Day[1]

We will slowly warm up but temperatures will still be cool all day.

Mon Day Planner[1]

Temperatures are cool statewide. We will warm into low 40s starting Tuesday.

Mon Highs[1]

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy. Another round of light snow is expected Wednesday morning. There is potential for icy roads Thanksgiving morning.

Mon Planning 7day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.