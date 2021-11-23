Snow is moving out, but the passes are a mess – Mark

We’ve had a nice, snowy morning but the snow is on the way out.

That doesn’t mean your drive is going to get any easier. If you are heading out to get to your Thankgiving destination, be prepared for bad conditions on mountain passes and slushy roads in the higher elevations.

Today, we’ll see showers moving in around noon and then party cloudy skies.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

A dryer afternoon is on the way

Clouds and cold tonight

A dryer Wednesday and Thursday

Rain and mountain snow on the way Friday

We’re definitely going to see some winter weather into Idaho tonight, as a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect/

The latest system is heading into Montana with mountain snow and valley rain. We should be drying out this afternoon with mountain snow into tonight.

Cool and cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday with isolated showers Thursday and rain showers Friday. That said, a warmer weekend is ahead.