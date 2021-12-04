Snow is in the forecast: Here’s how to prepare if you live in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s beginning to look (and feel) a lot more like December across the Inland Northwest. That means there is snow in the forecast.

That also means you’ll have to get ready for winter conditions on the roads.

So, if you live in Spokane, here’s what you need to know:

Plowing

Even if it’s just 1-2 inches of snow, crews will generally plow all streets, including residential streets. They will complete this “maintenance plow” work primarily during regular day shifts Monday through Friday. Actual street conditions, temperature and the forecast play into these decisions.

During large snowfalls (four or more inches), crews will move to 24/7 operations to complete a full-City plow. This takes about three days.

Driveway Berms and Sidewalk Snow

The Street Department has 17 pieces of equipment with “gates” which allow plow drivers to avoid placing snow across a driveway or alley access. The gates greatly reduce berms in residential areas, but they are possible.

Crews will plow away from the curb to help make sure berms and snow don’t get pushed onto sidewalks.

Parking

Drivers are asked to park on the odd side of the street in residential areas for the snow season (November 15 to March 15).

Boats and trailers must be moved off the street to winter storage locations during this time.

Announcements will be made if there will be no on-street parking downtown between midnight and 6 a.m. so parking bays can be plowed. Nights with downtown parking restrictions will be announced online.

Collaboration on Sidewalks

Property owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalk next to their properties. Homeowners and businesses should clear a 36-inch path to allow school children, people with disabilities, bus riders, and other people walking can move safely.

This work should be done by 9 a.m. after a snowfall.

People who are unable to clear snow can call 311 to get connected with volunteer services for help.

