Snow is here, cold weather on the way – Mark
The snow is here! Here’s what you need to know to ensure a safe Friday night.
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. If you can stay home tonight, please do. A snowy commute is ahead, with several inches of snow expected.
Cold temperatures will linger this weekend, but some sun is on the way.
Expect some slipper driving conditions – again, if you can stay home, do.
Up north of I-90, we’ll see more snow and colder temperatures.
IT will be cold statewide today and about the same for Saturday.
