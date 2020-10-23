Snow is here, cold weather on the way – Mark

The snow is here! Here’s what you need to know to ensure a safe Friday night.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. If you can stay home tonight, please do. A snowy commute is ahead, with several inches of snow expected.

Cold temperatures will linger this weekend, but some sun is on the way.

Fri 4 Things

Expect some slipper driving conditions – again, if you can stay home, do.

Fri Dayplanner

Up north of I-90, we’ll see more snow and colder temperatures.

Fri Winter Storm Warning

IT will be cold statewide today and about the same for Saturday.

Fri Highs

 

