Snow fouling up roads in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– Snow continues to stick around the Inland Northwest, and road crews are going back to winter operations around the region. WSDOT has put several trucks assigned to Central and Eastern Washington back on plow duty with more snow in the forecast for Thursday night.
Snoqualmie Pass was shut down briefly on Thursday for avalanche control work. Some weather stations around the pass recorded over seven feet of snow in the past two weeks. Heavy snow at the foot of the cascades caused several accidents on Thursday morning. Heavy snow has plagued the Palouse at times since last weekend and more fell through Thursday afternoon.
Road conditions will continue to be an issue Thursday night and Friday morning, especially between Spokane/Coeur d’Alene and Pullman/Moscow along Highway 95 and 195. Accumulating snow is also a possibility tonight between Cheney and Ritzville on I-90. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the I-90 corridor and the Palouse through 8 a.m. Friday. Snow remains in the forecast off and on through the weekend.
