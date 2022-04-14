Snow fouling up roads in the Inland Northwest

by Matt Gray

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snow continues to stick around the Inland Northwest, and road crews are going back to winter operations around the region. WSDOT has put several trucks assigned to Central and Eastern Washington back on plow duty with more snow in the forecast for Thursday night.

Crews in Spokane just sent me these photos of a couple plow trucks that they've "re-converted" back to winter operations. They will be performing road patrols as snow is falling west of Spokane. Other crews are already out treating and monitoring across the region. We're ready… pic.twitter.com/hqsclBiArG — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 14, 2022

Snow continues to fall between Four Lakes and Moses Lake, which means another truck converted back to winter operations. Crews at Sprague just converted this truck and are headed out this afternoon on road patrols for snow & ice. Please give them space and watch for our crews. pic.twitter.com/55JZePC7fx — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 14, 2022

Snoqualmie Pass was shut down briefly on Thursday for avalanche control work. Some weather stations around the pass recorded over seven feet of snow in the past two weeks. Heavy snow at the foot of the cascades caused several accidents on Thursday morning. Heavy snow has plagued the Palouse at times since last weekend and more fell through Thursday afternoon.

Just talked to crews in Colfax… the snow has returned to the Palouse with some LARGE flakes. The good news, we have crews out and are staffing up for the expected snow. They'll be on modified schedules, plowing and treating area roadways. Please give them plenty of space! pic.twitter.com/9CifI78tUl — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 14, 2022

Westbound I-82 near Ellensburg is back open. @wspd6pio said all the crashes were from people driving too fast for conditions. pic.twitter.com/d9jaHCCYHi — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 14, 2022

Avalanche control work is complete and I-90 is open. pic.twitter.com/Kfd0TE7T2K — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) April 14, 2022

Road conditions will continue to be an issue Thursday night and Friday morning, especially between Spokane/Coeur d’Alene and Pullman/Moscow along Highway 95 and 195. Accumulating snow is also a possibility tonight between Cheney and Ritzville on I-90. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the I-90 corridor and the Palouse through 8 a.m. Friday. Snow remains in the forecast off and on through the weekend.

