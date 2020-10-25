Snow forces Green Bluff’s Fall Festival to end early

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COLBERT, Wash. — Beck’s Harvest House sadly announced the end of its Fall Festival on Saturday, saying snow was to blame for an early end to events.

“We had hoped the snow would melt and we would be able to operate all activities tomorrow (Sunday) but with the temps only getting colder the snow isn’t going anywhere until next week,” it reads in a post to Facebook.

The corn maze, Fun Land, beer shed, and vendors will no longer operate on Sunday. The donuts, bakery, gift shop, pumpkins and Fruit Fort will remain open.

You can also shop at the store until the 31st. Beck’s Harvest House says they will reassess what they can offer in terms of Halloween activities next week.

“We really wanted to have a FUN FILLED last weekend of Festival, but as with most things in 2020 we had to change plans,” it reads in the post.

READ: ‘Thanks for a great ride’: Geno’s closes earlier than expected due to power outage

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.