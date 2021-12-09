Snow flurries today and more snow Friday night – Mark

Happy Thursday!

We’re heading into a colder day and can expect some afternoon flurries. If you’re traveling through any mountain passes, be prepared for some difficult driving.

More snow is expected Friday, then a wet and windy Saturday is on the way.

Temperatures will stay in the low 30s today and we’re expecting flurries later this afternoon.

Our highs are just about average with much the same for Friday.

We’re going to get nice and cold tonight, with temperatures dipping into the 20s and even the teens toward the north.

Sun and clouds will stick around today with flurries and colder temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy with an evening rain/snow mix to snow and then rain in the morning for the valleys.

The weekend will be a mixture of rain and snow with mainly snow Tuesday and Wednesday. The mountain passes will be winter travel all weekend.