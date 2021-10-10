Snow falls on Stevens Pass

by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: Washington State Department of Transportation

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — People driving on Stevens Pass near got see snow Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service said a light amount of snow fell overnight. It doesn’t stop there, another inch or two is expected throughout Sunday.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it snowed across U.S. 2 highway. Anyone traveling up there is encouraged by WSDOT to be cautious.

Stevens Pass goes through the Cascade Mountains along the King and Chelan County border.

Happy Sunday morning! A quick check of the webcam up at Stevens Pass from our friends at @wsdot shows… SNOW! As expected, a light amount of snow fell overnight and we'll still see another inch or two as showers continue today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/sQ9m8T4r1I — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 10, 2021

