Snow falls on Stevens Pass
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — People driving on Stevens Pass near got see snow Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service said a light amount of snow fell overnight. It doesn’t stop there, another inch or two is expected throughout Sunday.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it snowed across U.S. 2 highway. Anyone traveling up there is encouraged by WSDOT to be cautious.
Stevens Pass goes through the Cascade Mountains along the King and Chelan County border.
