Snow falls on Stevens Pass, and more is on the way

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It has begun… snow has fallen on Stevens Pass overnight, and more is on the way!

National Weather Service shared a traffic camera photo showing just a humble blanket of snow on the roadway and trees.

Some snow covered surfaces and trees this morning @ Stevens Pass. A few more rounds of precipitation tonight and early this week. They may bring more snow to the higher elevations and some passes. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/ZF1XsrievI — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 11, 2020

The agency says they expect more rounds of snow throughout Sunday and early into the week. They expect it to bring more snow to mountains and passes.

