Snow falls and the winds will blow… not a great combination – Mark

It’s been an unseasonably warm week, but things are cooling off to end the week, with snow and winds picking up to 40 mph.

Your 4 Things to Know this week—snow will be slowing out, but don’t get too excited yet, winds will be blowing in between 15-25 mph. That will continue into Friday, and while the snow will calm down, that won’t be the case in the mountains!

That mountain snow continues into Friday morning.

Highs today are average for this time of year.

A front is coming through with 1-3 inches of snow for Spokane, with more in Idaho this morning. Then, southwest winds blow up to 40mph today and into Friday. Scattered rain or snow showers, as well. The weekend cool and calms down with a slow warming trend for March.