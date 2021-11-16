Snow falls across parts of the Inland Northwest

Snow in North Spokane Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash.– You’re not imagining it– there’s some fluffy white stuff falling from the sky around the Inland Northwest.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said scattered snow and graupel showers would be popping up around the region Tuesday afternoon. They would start going away after the sunset.

The Washington State Department of Transportation caught some on its traffic cameras Tuesday afternoon. It was building up a little bit in grassy areas while the roads were mostly just wet.

Mentioned snow a minute ago… quick search of the traffic cams confirms that we've got a bit of a snow squall working its way through north Spokane. A little buildup on the grassy surfaces with roadways mostly wet. Use caution and drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/hleGN40zwr — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 16, 2021

Meteorologist Matt Gray tweeted he was seeing some in northwest Spokane.

Snow in NW #Spokane… got a dusting on the roofs and grassy areas… looks like it started as mix of graupel @NWSSpokane pic.twitter.com/lxJRTZvYJu — Matt Gray ⛈ (@mattgraykxly) November 16, 2021

This isn’t the only chance we have to see snow this week. It’s possible to see it in the mix Thursday night into Friday morning.

