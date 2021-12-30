Snow crews working throughout Inland Northwest to clear area roads
SPOKANE, Wash. — People in Spokane and North Idaho woke up to almost two inches of fresh snow Thursday morning.
Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation, City of Spokane and Idaho Department of Transportation had plows out working to clear area roads.
Idaho State Police said heavy snow accumulation made for slick road conditions in North Idaho. ISP encouraged drivers to take it slow.
- 5th Street, from F Street to 2nd Avenue
- 11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue
- 10th Street, from Miller Grade to 7th Avenue
- Vineyard Avenue, from 4th Street to Vineyard Drive
- 29th Street, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive
Traffic officials reported a few accidents Thursday. According to WSDOT, a crash blocked the right lane of westbound I-90 near the Maple Street on-ramp. Traffic was moving slow through the area.
ISP also tweeted about a crash on southbound US 95 in Coeur d’Alene. Lanes had reopened by 7:40 a.m.
The National Weather Service said another round of snow was headed for the region Thursday. The second round was expected to develop by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon before tapering off late.
Heaviest amounts of snow were expected over southeast Washington and the southern half of the Idaho Panhandle as well as near the Cascades.
You can find the full forecast here.
The winter storm also caused delays on local mountain passes. Snoqualmie Pass was closed for several hours Thursday morning. By 7:30 a.m., it remained closed.
