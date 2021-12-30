Snow crews working throughout Inland Northwest to clear area roads

by Olivia Roberts

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in Spokane and North Idaho woke up to almost two inches of fresh snow Thursday morning.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation, City of Spokane and Idaho Department of Transportation had plows out working to clear area roads.

Plowie McPlow Plow living up to their name! Pushing a lot of snow this morning. Please give our crews plenty of space to safely clear the roads! pic.twitter.com/45WNprbcpL — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 30, 2021

Also – don’t be this person! Clear your front and back windshields completely! pic.twitter.com/pFCPK0Mh2B — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 30, 2021

Idaho State Police said heavy snow accumulation made for slick road conditions in North Idaho. ISP encouraged drivers to take it slow.

The City of Lewiston closed the following roads Thursday morning due to unsafe conditions:

5th Street, from F Street to 2nd Avenue

11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue

10th Street, from Miller Grade to 7th Avenue

Vineyard Avenue, from 4th Street to Vineyard Drive

29th Street, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive

We are seeing heavy snow accumulation and slick road conditions this morning. If you must travel, please allow yourself plenty of time and travel slowly. ITD are plowing roads, remember to give the plows room and be patient as they clear. Bicycle travel is not advised @ISPRCCN pic.twitter.com/bAeLpiCYBs — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) December 30, 2021

Traffic officials reported a few accidents Thursday. According to WSDOT, a crash blocked the right lane of westbound I-90 near the Maple Street on-ramp. Traffic was moving slow through the area.

We have a collision blocking the right lane of WB I-90 near the Maple Street on-ramp in Spokane. Traffic moving slow through the area. Drivers should use caution and drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/iCxfLzW3Lp — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 30, 2021

ISP also tweeted about a crash on southbound US 95 in Coeur d’Alene. Lanes had reopened by 7:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service said another round of snow was headed for the region Thursday. The second round was expected to develop by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon before tapering off late.

Heaviest amounts of snow were expected over southeast Washington and the southern half of the Idaho Panhandle as well as near the Cascades.

Here's what one weather model is showing for timing the 2 rounds of snow. The first will exit SE WA/NC ID in a few hours, with the next one currently passing over the Cascades. We aren't very confident that this next round will skip the Spokane/CdA area as shown. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/PpMBgctBer — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 30, 2021

The winter storm also caused delays on local mountain passes. Snoqualmie Pass was closed for several hours Thursday morning. By 7:30 a.m., it remained closed.

