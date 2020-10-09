Snow could fall on local mountain passes this weekend

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The Inland Northwest has been blessed with summer-like weather so far this October, but that is all about to change.

Cooler and wetter weather is on the way and that means there is a potential for snow in local mountain passes.

Everyone's favorite subject – SNOW!!! Time to mention higher elevation snow Saturday into Sunday. If you plan to travel over our high mountain passes be ready for changing conditions and the potential of snow. Download our app to check conditions before you travel. 📸@NWSSpokane pic.twitter.com/gT1ixoE35A — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 9, 2020

If you are driving through the mountains this weekend, be prepared for changing conditions and the potential of snow.

This could be the first snowfall of the season. Unlike last year, where the INW saw a September snowfall and three inches on October 9.

Who remembers this? One year ago today, Spokane had its earliest 3+" snow event. This was a heavy, wet snow & since many of the trees still had leaves it brought down numerous limbs and caused widespread power outages in the area. Much of the snow melted by afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bgQGiUdBHv — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 9, 2020

If you’re staying in town this weekend, expect some cooler temperatures and rainy weather! It will be a great weekend to get some chores down around the house and cook a big pot of soup.