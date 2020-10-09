Snow could fall on local mountain passes this weekend
The Inland Northwest has been blessed with summer-like weather so far this October, but that is all about to change.
Cooler and wetter weather is on the way and that means there is a potential for snow in local mountain passes.
If you are driving through the mountains this weekend, be prepared for changing conditions and the potential of snow.
This could be the first snowfall of the season. Unlike last year, where the INW saw a September snowfall and three inches on October 9.
If you’re staying in town this weekend, expect some cooler temperatures and rainy weather! It will be a great weekend to get some chores down around the house and cook a big pot of soup.