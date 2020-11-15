Snow clearing out overnight, windy forecast for Sunday – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We had wet weather across the region on Saturday. The passes were hit the hardest with a few inches of snow, with little to no accumulation in the lower valleys.

SNOW TOTALS: Avoid driving through the passes if you can. Stevens Pass is expected to get 6" of snow overnight. The heaviest snow will take place at midnight and should start slowing down shortly after. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/KAyIDjkxUZ — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 15, 2020

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Happy Saturday! I hope you all enjoyed the sunshine today, because we have some wet weather heading our way. Expect rain/snow in the valleys tonight. Accumulations will be less than half an inch in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/Wr8S7SXEE4 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 15, 2020

Most of that wet weather cleared out overnight, making way for a dry and mild day across the region. However, it’s going to be windy! We could see gusty winds up to 32 miles per hour in the Spokane area.

SUNDAY PLANNER: We're expecting mostly sunny but breezy conditions for Sunday. We could see wind gusts up to 32 mph. Soak up that dry weather while it lasts, we have a lot more wet weather in store for us this work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/4OkJbWr7p2 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 15, 2020

Regardless, it’s a nice day to get outside. Our high for the day will warm up to 47 degrees in Spokane with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts because we have changes in the forecast!

