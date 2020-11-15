Snow clearing out overnight, windy forecast for Sunday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We had wet weather across the region on Saturday. The passes were hit the hardest with a few inches of snow, with little to no accumulation in the lower valleys.
Most of that wet weather cleared out overnight, making way for a dry and mild day across the region. However, it’s going to be windy! We could see gusty winds up to 32 miles per hour in the Spokane area.
Regardless, it’s a nice day to get outside. Our high for the day will warm up to 47 degrees in Spokane with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts because we have changes in the forecast!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.