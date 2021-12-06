Snow and slippery roads on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snow accumulations on Monday will lead to some slick driving conditions to start the week. Light, scattered snow showers will drop down from Canada early on Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s during the morning drive, so even though accumulations will be very light in the morning things could get slippery before 9 a.m. Snow chances increase during the middle of the day with snowfall of 1-2 inches around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Spokane should expect around 1 inch with higher amounts more likely as you head east towards Coeur d’Alene.

The heaviest snow will be on the Palouse with 2 to 4 inches by the end of the day. Highs will be around freezing across most of the area, but temperatures around 40 degrees in Lewiston will lead to a mix of slushy snow and rain on Monday afternoon. Much of Central Washington, including Wenatchee, Omak, Moses Lake, and the Tri-Cities will be under the rain shadow of the Cascades and will see little to no precipitation tomorrow.

Tuesday will start off with some fog before a cool and cloudy day. Wednesday will see some warmer weather with a rain/snow mix in the lowlands and heavy snow on the mountain passes. Thursday and Friday will be cool with some sunshine before more rain and snow next weekend.



