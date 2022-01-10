Snow and rain back in the forecast later this week – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– There are a couple of changes to the forecast on this clear, beautiful Sunday to update you on. Forecast computer models have shifted some of the wet weather tracking into the Northwest this week a little further south. That’s going to open the door for the Inland Northwest to get a little moisture in the next few days.

Clear skies tonight will drop most areas into the teens with low 20s in the protected valleys of North Idaho. We’ll start Monday with some patchy fog too. Temperatures will warm to the low 30s in the afternoon under cloudy skies. Light snow will be falling over the Cascades and some mountain snow showers and lowland flurries will make it across the mountains into the Spokane region by late Monday afternoon. While some snow may fly, we’re not expecting any notable accumulations or impact out on the roads.

Warmer air will start coming up from the southwest on Tuesday which will turn snow showers to a mix or rain by the end of the day. Tuesday will be the day with the highest chance for precipitation around the region. Some freezing rain is a small possibility on Tuesday and will be something to check in for updates on Monday.

Some valley rain and mountain snow showers will linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for the middle of the week with lows around 30. Quieter weather settles back in late in the week and into the beginning of next weekend.