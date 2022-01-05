Snoqualmie Pass updates: Check the conditions before you go

ELLENSBURG, Wash.– Another round of wintery weather is making its way across Washington.

That means you’ll want to stay up to date on travel conditions, especially over the mountain passes.

Scroll down for the latest:

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 | 8:02 p.m.

I-90 is now back open WB at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

FINAL UPDATE: I-90 is now back open WB at milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Pls take it slow we are seeing compact snow and ice in places. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 5, 2022

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 | 6:40 p.m.

WSDOT closes westbound I-90 near Ellensburg because of extreme weather conditions and multiple crashes.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Due to extreme weather conditions and multiple collisions, we have closed I-90 westbound near Ellensburg at milepost 106. No ETA for a reopening. Stay tuned for updates. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 5, 2022

RELATED: Here’s how to check road conditions before you travel

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.