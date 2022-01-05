Snoqualmie Pass updates: Check the conditions before you go
ELLENSBURG, Wash.– Another round of wintery weather is making its way across Washington.
That means you’ll want to stay up to date on travel conditions, especially over the mountain passes.
Scroll down for the latest:
Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 | 8:02 p.m.
I-90 is now back open WB at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.
Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 | 6:40 p.m.
WSDOT closes westbound I-90 near Ellensburg because of extreme weather conditions and multiple crashes.
There is no estimated reopening time.
