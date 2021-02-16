Snoqualmie Pass now reopened

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass has completely reopened, following an overnight closure due to avalanche danger.

WSDOT crews have cleared the roads of snow and ice, and ran several avalanche control missions. All lanes of I-90 are back open.

Snoqualmie: The roadway is bare & wet with snow & slush in places. I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directi https://t.co/hlVwgsdiyY — WSDOT Passes (@wsdot_passes) February 16, 2021

The Pass closed overnight Monday due to car crashes and avalanche danger, and WSDOT extended that closure into the afternoon to finish their work.

