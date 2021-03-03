Snoqualmie Pass to close Wednesday morning for avalanche control work

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Snoqualmie Pass is set to close Wednesday morning for avalanche control work.

According to the Department of Transportation, the summit will close at 10:00 a.m.

Avalanche control work usually takes between 20 minutes and two hours to complete.

Did you know February was the snowiest we've seen in 20+ years? That being said we need to do avalanche control work.

WSDOT said the month of February was the snowiest the pass has seen in more than 20 years.

