Snoqualmie Pass to close Wednesday morning for avalanche control work
SNOQUALMIE PASS — Snoqualmie Pass is set to close Wednesday morning for avalanche control work.
According to the Department of Transportation, the summit will close at 10:00 a.m.
Avalanche control work usually takes between 20 minutes and two hours to complete.
WSDOT said the month of February was the snowiest the pass has seen in more than 20 years.
