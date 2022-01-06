Snoqualmie Pass to be closed through Saturday

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE — Snoqualmie Pass will be closed through Saturday because of falling trees and avalanche danger.

The closure along I-90 begins at North Bend and continues through Ellensburg.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, conditions are too dangerous for crews to safely make an assessment.

Thursday’s snowstorm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the pass and more inclement weather is forecasted for the next 24 hours.

Blewett Pass and Stevens Pass are also closed and expected to stay closed through Friday. White Pass is also expected to be closed through Saturday, as well.

