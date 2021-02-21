Snoqualmie, Stevens, White Pass to close overnight due to avalanche danger

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie, Stevens and White Pass will all close overnight due to avalanche danger.

I-90 will close between North Bend and Easton starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night. US 2 will close at Stevens Pass and US 12 will close at White Pass at 6 p.m.

🚨🚨OK, all 3 main cross-state passes – I-90 @SnoqualmiePass, US 2 Stevens & US 12 White – will CLOSE at 6 pm tonight due to high avalanche danger. We don't know yet when they'll reopen but we will provide updates in the AM.🚨🚨 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) February 22, 2021

Snoqualmie Pass was previously closed last week due to spinouts, crashes and avalanche danger.

