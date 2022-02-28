Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass closed with no estimated time for reopening

Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE — If you don’t need to drive, it would be best to stay home.

Snoqualmie Pass

Heavy snowfall has closed both directions  I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said 21 inches of heavy, wet snow fell overnight. Staff are clearing snow in the eastbound lanes and avalanche control work is being done to the west.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass is also closed in both directions.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

