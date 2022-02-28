Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass closed with no estimated time for reopening

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE — If you don’t need to drive, it would be best to stay home.

Snoqualmie Pass

Heavy snowfall has closed both directions I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said 21 inches of heavy, wet snow fell overnight. Staff are clearing snow in the eastbound lanes and avalanche control work is being done to the west.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

➡️I-90 remains closed from N. Bend to Eburg.

➡️21 inches of heavy, wet snow fell overnight.

➡️Full staff clearing snow to the east.

➡️Avalanche crews preforming control work to the west.

➡️Heavy rain forecasted today.

➡️No est. reopening.

➡️Stevens Pass CLOSED/White Pass OPEN. pic.twitter.com/8dUhPQwqps — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 28, 2022

Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass is also closed in both directions.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

