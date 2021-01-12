Snoqualmie Pass sees 23 inches of new snow in 24 hours, reports record-breaking snow this winter

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Snoqualmie Pass has been hit hard and has seen record-breaking snow this winter.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the pass saw 23 inches of snow in a 24-hour span.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the current snowpack is at 102 inches, which is rare for January and the accumulative snowfall as of January 12 was 236 inches – the highest in 10 years.

All of that said, if you are heading across the pass, make sure you are prepared for winter driving. Keep chains in your vehicle and take it slow to avoid slide-offs or collisions.

