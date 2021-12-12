Snoqualmie Pass sees 14 inches of new snow in 24 hours

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

Heavy snow fell on Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday and it’s not over yet.

The mountain pass got 14 inches of snow in 24 hours and another four to eight inches are expected to fall throughout Sunday.

That makes for a total of 90 inches so far this season.

➡️14 inches of snow in 24 hours.

➡️90 inches for the season total.

➡️4-8 inches of snow forecasted today.

➡️Currently, chains required.

📸Thanks Hyak crew for letting us tag along with you yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Bbt9YrKjP9 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 12, 2021

All of that snow has made travel a bit difficult for drivers. Plows are out clearing the roads, but drivers should keep an eye on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website for the latest conditions.

WSDOT will always update the site with any closures, traction requirements and other information to make sure drivers are safe.

