Snoqualmie pass reopening time coming soon, along with others

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the Snoqualmie and Blewett pass roads look clear, there’s no word yet on what time they plan to open.

WSDOT announced Sunday that they are making good progress, but still have lots more snow to move before they open. They plan to give an update Sunday afternoon, along with conditions for Stevens, White, and Blewett pass.

We finally got a break in the weather, but we have lots of snow to move still in order to get things back open. We will have an update with that information this afternoon. Just wanted to show the amount of snow we have received to date, which is still breaking records! pic.twitter.com/O8zB3Dk363 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 9, 2022

Snoqualmie also showed off their snow totals, which is unsurprisingly record-breaking. It also breaks the record for the longest time all Washington passes have been simultaneously closed.

WSDOT says the last time all four passes were closed this long was back in 2009, around the same time in January.

Gotten this question a lot: Last time all 4 passes were closed for an extended time: Jan. 7-10, 2009:

▪️ Stevens for 2 days (flooding/avalanche)

▪️ White all 4 days (flooding)

▪️ Snoqualmie all 4 days (avalanche/cleanup)

▪️ Blewett for 2 days (floods/slides) pic.twitter.com/JdhOJ1IKp2 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 9, 2022

Still no updates on Blewett, Stevens, or White pass. All are expected to remain closed today, except for Blewett pass, which was expected to open Sunday along with Snoqualmie.

WSDOT says they are still gathering information from crews and should have an update regarding pass reopening soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

