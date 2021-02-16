Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions, update expected at noon
SNOQUALMIE PASS – Snoqualmie Pass remains closed Tuesday morning as snow continues to fall, creating dangerous driving conditions and high avalanche danger.
In just 48 hours, the pass has received three feet of new snow. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the pass Monday night following several crashes and spin outs.
Closures are in place on eastbound I-90 near North Bend, westbound near Easton, near Cle Elum and near Ellensburg.
Those needing an alternate route can take US 12 White Pass and US 2 Stevens Pass.
There is no estimated time for reopening, but WSDOT will provide an update at noon.
