Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions, update expected at noon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE PASS – Snoqualmie Pass remains closed Tuesday morning as snow continues to fall, creating dangerous driving conditions and high avalanche danger.

In just 48 hours, the pass has received three feet of new snow. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the pass Monday night following several crashes and spin outs.

JUST IN: Snoqualmie Pass remains closed. Estimated time to reopen the pass is unknown, crews will reassess conditions and an update will be provided at noon, according to @wsdot_passes @kxly4news — Olivia Roberts (@OliviaKXLY) February 16, 2021

Closures are in place on eastbound I-90 near North Bend, westbound near Easton, near Cle Elum and near Ellensburg.

UPDATE: I-90 remains closed between MP 34 near North Bend and MP 106 near Ellensburg due to extreme avalanche danger and continued snow. We will evaluate conditions at noon to determine a potential reopening. Alt routes via US 12 White Pass and US 2 Stevens Pass. pic.twitter.com/ymmaBbdPRn — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 16, 2021

Those needing an alternate route can take US 12 White Pass and US 2 Stevens Pass.

There is no estimated time for reopening, but WSDOT will provide an update at noon.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.