Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions for spin outs
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass are currently closed for multiple spin outs, WSDOT said Saturday.
Eastbound lanes are closed at mile post 34 near North Bend. Westbound lanes close beginning near Easton at mile post 71.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
