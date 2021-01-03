Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions for spin outs

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass are currently closed for multiple spin outs, WSDOT said Saturday.

Eastbound lanes are closed at mile post 34 near North Bend. Westbound lanes close beginning near Easton at mile post 71.

UPDATE: EB is now closed at MP 34 near North Bend and WB is closed at MP 71 near Easton. No ETA. It's snowing hard. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 3, 2021

There is no estimated time for reopening.

You can view pass updates HERE.

