Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to poor visibility

by Olivia Roberts

NORTH BEND, Wash. — I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to near zero visibility.

According the Washington Department of Transportation, the pass is closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.

WSDOT said the road is estimated to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

I-90/Snoqualmie Pass is estimated to reopen at 11 a.m. I-90 has been closed from North Bend to Ellensburg since 4:30 a.m. due to adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/cMk8k6piNv — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 30, 2021

I-90/Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend (MP 34) to Ellensburg (MP 106) due to near zero visibility. The highway will be evaluated during daylight hours. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 30, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.