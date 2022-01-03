Snoqualmie Pass closed due to poor visibility, avalanche danger

by Olivia Roberts

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass closed Monday morning due to snow, poor visibility and avalanche danger.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-90 will remain closed between North Bend and Ellensburg for at least the next several hours.

DOT said it was snowing at one to two inches an hour on the pass Monday morning. 19 inches fell overnight.

An update on reopening will be provided at 5 p.m.

Due to heavy snowfall, poor visibility & avalanche danger west of the summit, I-90 will remain closed between North Bend (MP 34) to Ellensburg (MP 106). An update will be provided at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/JukJ1yaa9J — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 3, 2022

