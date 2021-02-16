Snoqualmie Pass closed overnight due to crashes, avalanche danger

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass is now closed overnight due to several crashes, spinouts and avalanche danger.

According to WSDOT, I-90 is closed between North Bend and Ellensburg, with no estimated time of reopening.

UPDATE: I-90 is now closed in both directions from MP 35 near North Bend to 106 near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and avalanche danger. No ETA at this time. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 15, 2021

WSDOT crews have been working in “blizzard-like” conditions clearing various crashes all day.

