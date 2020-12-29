Snoqualmie expecting nearly a foot of snow, winter storms all week

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Northwest is about to see a whole heap of snow this week, and Snoqualmie Pass is preparing for up to a foot of snow as they expect several storms.

Starting 4 p.m. Tuesday, snow will start to fall on the Pass, totaling up to between two and four inches. On Wednesday, they are expecting another seven inches of snow and rain, followed by more rain on Thursday and then another storm on Friday!

Here's the plan

1. Today: Snow starts around 4 p.m. today w/ estimated 2 to 4 inches of snow.

2. Wednesday: Estimated 7 or more inches of snow w/ some rain.

3. Thursday: Rain, then a bit of a dry period before….

4. Friday: Another Storm. pic.twitter.com/1LTQicryPp — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 29, 2020

That same winter storm is on the way for Wednesday and the 4 News Now weather team wants to make sure you and your family are safe.

