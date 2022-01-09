Snoqualmie, Blewett pass to open Sunday at 5 p.m. to freight only

by Will Wixey

via WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Snoqualmie and Blewett passes are set to open at 5 p.m. for freight only.

WSDOT says the speed limit on the pass is 45 mph, with traction tires advised. No recreational or general travel on the pass is allowed at this time.

Snoqualmie & Blewett passes will reopen at 5 p.m. today with a 45 mph speed limit & traction tires advised. Priority is to get freight traffic moving; recreational/general traffic should continue to delay travel. More info in our blog: https://t.co/NDnoFcLKUG — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 10, 2022

Crews have cleared 2 narrow lanes for trucks, with shoulders, exit ramps & chain up areas being mostly impassable and limited access to rest room facilities. WSDOT says commercial drivers should be prepared to cross the pass without stopping because there are no safe areas to stop.

WSDOT tells drivers to tread carefully, as the pass roads are still extremely hazardous. There are only two lanes available with no shoulders, so one crash could cause an extremely long pileup.

Once Snoqualmie opens, PLEASE don't treat it like the Indy 500. All it takes is one driver going too fast or being unprepared to crash & block the road. With narrow lanes & shoulders, there is no place to clear a crash so it would be stuck until aid arrives. pic.twitter.com/PTR0CYsg8y — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 10, 2022

White Pass is still on track to reopen late Monday afternoon, however Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon are now delayed until Wednesday. WSDOT East reports ice slabs up to 4 in. and snow slides reaching up to 70 ft., now along with avalanche concerns.

Tumwater Canyon snow slides are also a major concern. WSDOT says they will keep updating on the quality of the passes as they continue to work.

WSDOT states “our crews are working as hard and fast as they safely can in very challenging conditions, and we appreciate your continued patience.”

