Snohomish man killed in crash near Ritzville

by Erin Robinson

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A 37-year-old Snohomish man was killed in a crash on I-90 near Ritzville early Sunday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said Tony Phelps was towing a trailer that jackknifed and caused his truck to skid from the right shoulder to the median of the highway.

Phelps’ truck rolled and he was ejected.

WSP said Phelps was driving too fast for the icy road conditions. No drugs or alcohol were involved, but troopers said Phelps was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

