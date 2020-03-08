Snohomish Health District: Six of eight new COVID-19 cases possibly connected to Kirkland hospital

Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Snohomish County on Saturday, the Snohomish Health District confirmed.

Of those cases, the health district said four are connected to the LifeCare Center in Kirkland, and two are suspected of having ties to the facility.

The source of the other two newly confirmed cases is still under investigation.

Of the confirmed cases, five are women ranging from 30-80 in age. The other three are men ranging in age from 40-60.

There are now a total of 22 confirmed and presumptive positive cases in the county, according to the health district.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center reported another death the facility Saturday afternoon, KOMO News Cole Miller reports.

This marks 17 deaths in Washington state, 13 of which have been at the hospital.

