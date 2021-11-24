SNL actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– The comedy world said goodbye to one of its own this month.

Writer, producer, actor and comedian Peter Aykroyd died on Nov. 6 of natural causes. He was 65. He would have turned 66 on Nov. 19.

Aykroyd was an Emmy-nominated actor and writer for Saturday Night Live for its 1979-198- season.

SNL tweeted about his death over the weekend.

He later started working with his brother, Dan Aykroyd, on TV shows and movies.

In a brief statement Monday to The Associated Press, Dan Aykroyd cited the medical examiner in Spokane, Washington, and said that his brother “succumbed to septicemia from an internal infection precipitated by an untreated abdominal hernia.”

He was born in Ottawa, Canada, and his career followed a similar path to his brother’s — the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto and eventually “Saturday Night Live,” which he joined months after Dan Aykroyd and fellow original member John Belushi left to focus on their movie careers. Peter Aykroyd’s year on “SNL” brought him an Emmy nomination for best writing in a variety or music program.

Much of the remaining cast and writing crew left the NBC show after the 1979-80 season and Peter Aykroyd would work off and on with his brother over the next 20 years. He appeared in “The Coneheads,” “Dragnet and ”Dr. Detroit” and co-wrote with Dan the 1991 horror comedy “Nothing But Trouble.” The Aykroyds had a shared interest in science fiction and the paranormal and Peter helped create the Canadian TV production “Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal,” which was hosted by Dan and ran from 1996-2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

