Sneezing, itchy eyes, headaches: allergy season is here. This is how you can help relieve your symptoms

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The sun is shining, the weather is getting warmer, dogs enjoyed a park in Spokane Valley and people are starting to feel miserable.

“Runny nose, stuffy nose, headaches,” Christina Starr said about her allergy symptoms.

“Every spring I get a stuffy nose and get congested and migraines,” Tyla Kelley Ballard said.

Spring and pollen are in the air, even though the trees and flowers aren’t quite showing it yet across Spokane.

Dr. David Mcgarry, an allergist and immunologist with Advanced Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, said pollen is being blown to the Inland Northwest from other places in the greater northwest area.

Starr started feeling her “horrible allergies” just a few weeks ago.

“You wouldn’t think allergy season would be like February, like late February. I actually googled it because I’m like, ‘Am I crazy? Why am I starting to sneeze?’ It’s not COVID,” Starr said.

Allergy season could get worse as more pollen blows through the air.

Scientists say allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer now, attributing it to climate change and the increase in temperatures. Compared to 30 years ago, pollen season is now starting 20 days earlier and lasting for nearly a month longer.

So, what can you do to keep symptoms at bay?

Over-the-counter medicine like Zyrtec, Allegra and nasal sprays

Check the pollen count each day before going out or making plans. You can check pollen.com.

Go see a doctor if you feel terrible; they can help figure out what you’re specifically allergic to and help address that with medication

Clean your floors and surfaces of dust and mold

Use high-efficiency air filters to remove particles like pollen and mold

Wear an N-95 mask, though, it might not solve all your problems

“If you use an N95 mask, you see a decrease in some of those symptoms, maybe if you’re mowing the grass or something like that. But, these symptoms, it doesn’t matter where you’re at. If you’ve got the allergies, you’re going to feel them to some degree,” Mcgarry said.

Here’s how you can figure out if it’s a cold, flu, COVID or allergies:

RELATED: Allergy Season Is Near: Be Prepared

RELATED: The Big Sneeze: Climate change to make pollen season nastier