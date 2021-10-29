Sneak peek at the new ‘Coeur d’Alene On Ice’ rink at McEuen Park

by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now













COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — We’re in for a chilly weekend, but it’s the perfect weekend to go ice skating at Coeur d’Alene on Ice!

In Coeur d’Alene’s McEuen Park is a new ice rink that opens this Saturday in partnership with Numerica Credit Union.

Opening weekend is also Halloween weekend, so you’re encouraged to come in costume to celebrate!

The new outdoor rink has a DJ booth, private heated igloos, party spaces and more. The rink even lights up!

Skate sessions are 90 minutes long and include skate rentals and lockers.

Admission for children ages 3-12 cost $12, and $16 for ages 13 and up. The skate rink will be open daily till Jan. 2, 2022.

To see reservation openings and book your time to skate, see the official website.

RELATED: Coeur d’Alene new ice rink opens Saturday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.