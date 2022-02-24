SNAP seeking donations to help keep the homeless warm

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The bitter cold in the Inland Northwest has affected many, but not as much as the homeless.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners is asking the community to help them warm up the unhoused as lows in Spokane approach 10°F.

Earlier this week, the city announced plans for temporary shelter space. Five dozen temporary spaces were added to the shelter system through a combination of “hoteling and expansion strategies.”

“It’s really intolerable for people living outdoors,” said Rachel Galbraith, Information Specialist at SNAP’s Homeless Services office. “I’ve seen people come into the office with signs of frostbite. That’s how you lose fingers and toes.”

SNAP is asking the public for help by providing the following:

Hand and Toe Warmers

Gloves

Hats

Gently-used coats

Socks

Zinc Ointment

Those looking to donate can drop off items at SNAP’s Homeless Services office located at 212 S. Wall. It’s open every weekday until 4:30 p.m.

Donations can also be given through SNAP’s Amazon wishlist. These donations are delivered directly to SNAP. You can view the list here.

“At SNAP, we follow the values of community, respect, and justice,” says Galbraith. “That’s why it’s important to us to help our neighbors stay warm. It’s the humane thing to do.”

