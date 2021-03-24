SNAP offering rental assistance for people in need

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) just reopened its rental assistance portal for families in need.

There are two different programs SNAP launched Wednesday. One is the eviction rental assistance program. This program is only available for those living in Spokane County, including the City of Spokane. This program is limited, with SNAP being able to only help about 500 households.

In this program, SNAP could help cover up to 12 months of rent total. One of the 12 months could include a future month of rent.

To be eligible for this program, people have to make 80 percent of the area median income.

They also have to be rent-burdened, meaning 50 percent of their income goes to rent. Those seeking help may be previously homeless within the last five years or have an eviction history within the last seven years.

The second program SNAP opened up is the emergency rental assistance program. This is for those people who live in Spokane County, not including those living within the City of Spokane. This program has more funding and is able to help out more people.

To be eligible for the emergency rental assistance program, one or more people living in the home must qualify for unemployment benefits, experienced a decrease in income or experienced financial hardship because of COVID-19.

A person must show a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The household also has to have an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

For example, a household size of two, monthly income would be $4,129.

In the emergency rental assistance program, people in need can get up to 12 months rent, including up to three months of future rent. Applications of people with past due rent will be prioritized.

For more for those living in Spokane County, click here.

For those looking into the eviction rental assistance program, for more information, click here.

Within an hour of opening the rental assistance program, SNAP says it received about 400 applications. A spokesperson says applications need to be completed to be considered.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.