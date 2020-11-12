SNAP launches eviction rent assistance for unemployed, struggling residents

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) launched a new service to help residents facing eviction pay their bills in light of the pandemic.

Many people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and when you have bills to pay, you simply cannot afford to be unemployed. SNAP’s Eviction Rent Assistance (ERAP) program is meant to alleviate just that.

SNAP will pay up to 80-percent of up to six months’ worth of rent — including delinquent rent, current rent and possibly a future month of rent.

To qualify, you must live in Spokane County, make at or below 80-percent of the annual median family income (pictured below), and the household must have at least one month of unpaid or partially-paid rent since March 1, 2020.

Additionally, households must meet one of these requirements: